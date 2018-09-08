GUY vs JAM CPL 2018: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs

Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL match 29. Warriors are seating comfortably on no 3 at the points table and it will be their back-to-back match hence they are expected to give rest to some of their players. Warriors lost their last match against the Trinbago Knight Riders y 67-runs and a win in this game will secure their berth for the qualifier. Here are the probable dream XI for the Warriors:

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Rayad Emrit (C), Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Chadwick Walton, Luke Ronchi, Shimron Hetmyer, Cameron Delport, Jason Mohammed, Sohail Tanvir, Chris Green and Roshon Primus.

On the other hand, the Tallawahs are at no 4 and it is a must-win clash for the team to keep their top two hopes alive. In case of a defeat, the team will remain no 4 and face St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the eliminator. Similar to the Warriors, Tallawahs too suffered a defeat in the last match. The side will bank on their quick bowlers, especially Oshane Thomas and Andre Russell, who are doing good with the ball. Here we see the probable dream XI for the Tallawahs:

Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell (C), Colin de Grandhomme, Samuel Badree, Kemar Roach or Steven Taylor, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Glenn Phillips, Johnson Charles, Kennar Lewis, Rovman Powell and David Miller.