Gurpreet eye bigger

New Delhi : He has broken new ground by becoming the first Indian to play in the Europa League and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu on Tuesday said he will explore and strive to go a notch higher in European club football next year.

After a humble beginning with the AIFF’s developmental side, the 24-year-old Gurpreet went on to become the first Indian to play a competitive game in any European top tier, turning out for Norwegian team Stabaek FC.

“I have one more season left in Norway, but personally, I would try to move on and explore more opportunities on a bigger level, bigger clubs in Europe and if I keep getting those opportunities I will try to explore for sure,” Sandhu, who has age on his side, told PTI.