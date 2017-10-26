Gurkeerat hits ton as Punjab amass 635 runs against Goa

Porvorim : All-rounder Gurkeerat Mann scored a century to capitalise on the platform laid by captain Jiwanjot Singh and Anmolpreet Singh, as Punjab amassed 635 in their first innings of a Ranji Trophy Group D match against Goa here.

Overnight batsmen — captain Jiwanjot and Anmolpreet — got out early on Wednesday but Gurkeerat (114) took the charge from where the two left. Resuming on 215, Jiwanjot was dismissed for 238 after facing 293 balls that included 30 boundaries and a six, while Anmolpreet added 10 runs to his overnight score before getting out for 161-ball 113, studded with 13 fours and two sixes. Jiwanjot and Anmolpreet added 260 runs for the third wicket. Even after the two were back in the dressing room, Gurkeerat continued to punish the helpless Goan bowlers who failed to get the breakthroughs on the second day also. Gurkeerat’s 114-run innings came off 129 deliveries, with the help 14 fours and two sixes. He also put on 105-run stand for the sixth wicket with Taruwar Kohli (28). Shadab Jakati was the pick of the Goan bowlers with figures of five for 165. At stumps on Day 2, Goa were at 94 for one with captain Sagun Kamat batting on 32 and Swapnil Asnodkar unbeaten on 28.