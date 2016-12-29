Gukesh holds Hungarian Horvath

Mumbai : Promising Indian lad Gukesh D. came up with a commendable performance to share honours with Hungarian GM Adam Horvath in the Open event second round match of the 2nd IIFL Wealth Mumbai International Chess Tournament and played at the Mount Litera International School at BKC, Bandra.

The talented 10-year-old CM Gukesh playing with an ELO rating of 2236 put up a brave fight with his senior opponent GM Horvath (ELO 2501) and matched him move for move before the two decided to agree for a draw and a division of one point.

Gukesh who is also simultaneously playing in the Junior category scored his third successive win and continues to lead the field 3 points. Meanwhile, top seed Sandipan Chanda playing with black pieces could not get a break through against unseeded Maharashtra player Sameer Kathmale and was forced to settle for a draw.

On the third board, Andhra boy Arjun Erigaisi held fourth-seeded Ukrainian GM Vitaliy Bernadskiy, rated 2540, to a draw with the black pieces. Maharashtra’s Sammed Shete also held Karen Movsziszian of Armenia.

The third round of the Junior section did not see any major upsets apart from the draw on the second board. Bangladesh’s Mohd. Fahad Rahman, rated 2213, was held to a draw by unheralded Indian boy Abhinesh S., rated more than 400 points lower.