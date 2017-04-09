Gujarat Lions aim to bounce back against Sunrisers H’bad

Hyderabad : Reeling from a 10-wicket mauling by two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Lions have a daunting task when they take on defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in the afternoon match of Sunday’s double-header here.

The Lions were demolished by the KKR opening pair of Chris Lynn and Gautam Gambhir during their 184-run opening stand in their opening tie at Rajkot on Friday.

On the other hand, the hosts will be brimming with confidence after a comfortable 35-run win in their opening game against an injury-ravaged Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at home on Wednesday.

With the likes of senior batsmen Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh and all-rounder Moises Henriques in red hot form, David Warner’s side looks the favourites going into the match.

In the opening game, Yuvraj and Dhawan made their intent of getting a recall to India’s Champions Trophy squad clear with some destructive batting. While Yuvraj blasted a 27-ball 62, Dhawan laid the foundation, scoring 40 runs with Henriques also getting a half century.

Sunrisers have a potent bowling attack with veteran Ashish Nehra, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ben Cutting and Afghanistan rookie Rashid Khan sharing the burden.

Gujarat, meanwhile, have a lot to strategise going into the game against the hosts. Australia all-rounder James Faulkner may replace a horribly out-of-form and out-of-shape Dwayne Smith.

With Jason Roy and Brendon McCullum set to get a longer rope at the top of the order, Faulkner’s better bowling ability makes him a more viable option that Smith, who is batting lower down the order.

Skipper Suresh Raina had acknowledged missing seasoned players like Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja. Stumper Dinesh Karthik and Raina looked in good touch, but they definitely would make some changes in their bowling department.–IANS