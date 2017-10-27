Gopichand elated about ‘Legends Vision’ event to be held in Mumbai

Legends Vision will happen for the first time in India, some of the great sport personalities will be present including Peter Gade, Taufik Hidayat, Lee Chong Wei and Lin Dan on November 4 in Mumbai, it should be ‘the biggest badminton festival’ India could have hoped for.

India’s chief national badminton coach, P. Gopichand in conversation The Hindu said that “It would be interesting to see how the three-hour programme, sponsored by Yonex, is organised to take optimum use of the presence of these truly wonderful players,” Gopi said about the World Tour which actually started in 2015 with the specific intent of creating greater awareness of the sport, increased participation, communicate their personal visions for the future of the sport and also importantly give something back to the sport by touring their home countries.

“By all means, the event should be a huge morale booster to the sport in India with already the likes of Sindhu, Saina, Srikanth, Praneeth winning major titles in the recent past. The young talent or for that matter even the big names of Indian badminton could not have asked for a better programme to provide the right kind of inspiration,” the chief coach said.

“Yes, though because of the Senior National starting in Nagpur on November 2, some of the second-rung players may not be there but all the big names of Indian badminton will be there in Mumbai,” he said.

Gopichand feels that such kind of event should be held more regularly given the kind of craze the sport has in India.

“There is nothing wrong if these event are taking across India to usher in a new chapter in terms of luring more youth into the sport,” he said.