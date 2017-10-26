Gopal’s fifer hands Karnataka 1st innings lead

Shimoga : Leg-break bowler Shreyas Gopal registered his best first-class figures to help Karnataka bundle out Hyderabad for 136 and take the all- important first innings lead in a Ranji Trophy Group A match.

Gopal registered impressive figures of 5/17 while off- spinner Krishnappa Gow-tham picked up three wickets for 56 as Karnataka bowled out Hyderabad in 64.4 overs in reply to their first innings total of 183. Wicket-keeper Kolla Sumanth top-scored for Hyderabad with a patient 68 off 150 balls. Karnataka were 127 for four from 49 overs in their second innings at stumps on the second day of the game. Karun Nair was batting on 37 and giving him company was Stuart Binny on 26. Left-arm orthodox bowler Mehdi Hasan (4/54) picked up all the four wickets for Hyderabad. Karnataka now lead 174 runs with six wickets in hand.

Brief Scores: In Guwahati: Assam: 244 all out in 93.2 overs (Tarjinder Singh 43, Deepak Bansal 4/61, Anureet Singh 3/81, Amit Mishra 3/56) vs Railways: 224 for two in 81 overs (Shivakant Shukla 86, Saurabh Wakaskar 80; Pritam Das 1/33). In Lucknow: Maharashtra 312 all out (Bawne 119,Gaikwad 63, Motwani 62; Saurabh Kumar 7/110) vs Uttar Pradesh: 232 for seven.