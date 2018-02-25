Good day for baddies! Kashyap wins Austrian Open, Sameer in Swiss final

Basel/Vienna : India’s men shuttlers had a great day in office with reigning Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap winning the Austrian Open Championship in Vienna while young Sameer Verma made it to the summit clash of the Swiss Open.

In Vienna, 31-year-old Kashyap beat fifth seeded Estonian Raul Must 21-18 21-4 in only 37 minutes to annex the title. While the Estonian Raul fought hard in the first game, he was no match for the former world No 6 in the second game where he won 10 consecutive points. There was no looking back from there on.

It is expected that Kashyap, whose rankings have plummeted currently to No 52 due to injuries, will get a important points and improve his position in the list.

In Basel, world No 41 Verma beat 19-year-old Thai Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-14 11-21 21-12 in three hard-fought games.

In the first set Verma employed cautious tactics by playing a waiting game and dictated the rallies completely.

However, world No 51 Kantaphon turned the tables in the second game by attacking more frequently. Verma was unable to improvise and tried to make his opponent reach for wider shuttles. By shortening the rallies, Kantaphon left Verma a little helpless.

The final game however went Verma’s way as his waiting game along with stronger legs worked in his favour.

Earlier, Sameer Verma advanced to the semifinals of the USD 150,000 Swiss Open after defeating former world no 2 Japan’s Kento Momota. Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold champion Sameer notched up a 21-17 21-16 win in the men’s singles quarterfinals to break Momota’s unbeaten streak since returning to action in August last year.

The 23-year-old from Japan was banned by Nippon Badminton Association in 2016 for visiting a casino.

Upcoming men’s doubles pair of MR Arjun and Shlok Ramchandran, however, suffered a 13-21 18-21 loss against Thailand’s Maneepong Jongjit and Nanthakarn Yordphaisong to bow out.

