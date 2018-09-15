Free Press Journal
Golfer Gaurika bags season's maiden title in Hero WPG Tour

Golfer Gaurika bags season's maiden title in Hero WPG Tour

— By AGENCIES | Sep 15, 2018 12:14 am
Gurgaon : Gaurika Bishnoi completed a massive six-shot win despite scoring a three-over 75 in the final round of the 14th leg of Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Friday.

The 20-year-old Rohtak golfer, who was searching for her first win this season, shot 3-over 75 which included three birdies, two bogeys and two doubles.

Gaurika totalled 226 and finished six shots clear of Tvesa Malik, who finally found her rhythm on While this served her well to get to sole second, she was too far behind to challenge Gaurika.


Amandeep Drall, whose 80-80 in the first two rounds put her way down on the leaderboard, could have challenged Gaurika but a bogey start, a bogey on the Par-5 15th and a triple bogey on the closing 18th saw her finish the final day at 73.

Her total of 233 saw her finish third. Millie Saroha (75) and Afshan Fatima (80) ended Tied 4th.

Neha Tripathi, Khushi Khanijau and amateur Sifat Sagoo were sixth to eighth respectively, while Gursimar Badwal and Anisha Padukone completed the top-10.

Gaurika surrendered her lead as she double bogeyed the second and fourth, while Khushi had a bogey on first and birdie on third.

