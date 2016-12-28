Gohel smashes world record : Gujarat enter semi-final

Jaipur : Samit Gohel amassed a record-breaking 359 as Gujarat breezed into the Ranji Trophy semi-finals on the basis of a first innings lead against Odisha here.

Gujarat, who had all but ensured their spot in the semi-finals going into day five, ended with a mammoth 641 in their second innings after resuming the day at 514 for eight.

The huge total was largely because of the giant effort of Gohel, who broke a 117-year-old record in First-Class cricket by making the highest score while carrying his bat through the innings of 359 not out.

Gujarat meet first-timers Jharkhand in the semifinal to be played in Nagpur from January 1-5.

With final outcome of the quarterfinal on expected lines, the day was all about the staggering feat of Gohel, who remained unbeaten after consuming 723 balls. He had started the day alongside Hardik Patel with Gujarat at 514 for eight. The pair added five more to their 61-run stand before Hardik got retired hut.

Gohel then forged a fifty run stand with number 11 Jasprit Bumrah before Hardik got back in the middle to add another 72 runs with the record breaker.

It was a rather unusual innings from Hardik, who took 174 balls to make 18. He was also the last man to get out. The match was headed for a draw but Odisha came out to bat for 22 overs. After losing their captain Govind Poddar early, Ranjit Singh and Subhranshu Senapati (59 not out off 58 balls) batted well for a 75-run partnership.

Brief scores: Gujarat 263 and 641 in 227.4 overs (Gohel 359 not out; Dhiraj Singh 6/147). Odisha 199 and 81/1 in 22 overs.

Result: Match drawn with Gujarat entering semi-finals on first innings lead). PTI