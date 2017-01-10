Goalkeeper Shetty helps Karnatak SC pip Udaya SC to emerge champions

Mumbai : Goalkeeper Gagan Shetty’s brilliant efforts, which included a fine save in crucial penalty shootout tie-breaker, helped Karnatak Sports Club clinch their maiden crown in the 10th Late Adv. A.R. Kudrolli Memorial Knockout Football Tournament 2016, conducted by The Karnatak Sporting Association and played at the KSA ground, Cross Maidan.

In the tie-breaker duel, which was enforced to decide the outcome of the final after it had ended in a goalless stalemate, Shetty showed fine anticipation to block Calvin Peraira’s attempt from the ‘spot’. Shetty’s teammates did not let his effort go in vain as they successfully converted all their five attempts to seal a 5-4 win and emerge champions.

Earlier, the title contest witnessed a grim battle for supremacy as both teams tried their best to wrest the advantage. Udaya who were better organised held more of ball possession initially. They also created quite a few openings to put pressure on the Karnatak defence, but could not convert the chances that came their way, including a penalty in the 26th minute. Udaya’s star striker Mohit Gatty failed to beat Karnatak custodian Shetty from the penalty spot.

After the change of ends the contest was evenly balanced as Karnatak started to make raids towards the Udaya goal as there was plenty of action in front of both goals at either end, but failed to produce a single goal and the referee had to enforce the tie-breaker.