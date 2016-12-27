Girounded : Arsenal beat West Bromwich Albion

London : Olivier Giroud turned frustration to pure joy as Arsenal left it late to win on Boxing Day.

The France striker held off Gareth McAuley to head home Mesut Ozil’s cross after an ultra-defensive Albion had kept us at bay for so long.

Arsenal had around 80 per cent of the ball but Albion defended in numbers and did it expertly, filling gaps and closing down space while offering very little at the other end.

Alexis fired against the post in the second half and Albion goalkeeper Ben Foster denied the Chilean as well as Alex Iwobi and Giroud.

In this game of attack v defence it was the defence that looked like going home the happier – but Giroud changed all that.

Arsenal fans last filed out of the Emirates with their team top of the table after a win over Stoke. West Brom returned 16 days later with that same team nine points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

That made for a rather subdued, not-so-festive atmosphere in north London. Never mind Santa, it was time for the Gunners to deliver the goods.

Arsène Wenger made two changes from the side that lost at Manchester City.

One was enforced – Theo Walcott’s slight calf problem opening the door for Giroud. The other wasn’t – Kieran Gibbs getting the nod ahead of Nacho Monreal at left back.

Aaron Ramsey marked his birthday by returning to the squad after injury, and Jeff Reine-Adelaide was also among the substitutes with the injured Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain dropping out.

Tony Pulis’ West Brom arrived in half-decent form after four wins in seven games. West Brom were expected to be direct, defend in numbers and threaten from set-pieces.

The visitors made their intentions clear from the off. With a bank of four, a bank of five and just Salomon Rondon up front, the onus was on us to break them down.

Giroud’s return saw Alexis move to the left and Iwobi start on the right, and West Brom would be key to our tempo and mobility. Iwobi started promisingly, drifting past a defender and feeding Alexis, and he carried on in the same vein.

Ozil had a half-chance as Arsenal looked for an early goal that would open the game up, but his shot was blocked. Then Giroud curled over from distance.

Width would be vital in stretching West Brom’s massed defence. Hector Bellerin and Kieran Gibbs offered it and both crept in behind the Albion back line for crosses that were cut out.

Alexis saw a snap-shot fly wide and his understanding with Ozil almost opened up West Brom thanks to a raking pass from the Chilean and an outrageous Cruyff turn from the German.

Albion offered very little in response, other than two corners from Chris Brunt that Petr Cech punched away.

But as a defensive force West Brom were hard to fault. For all our probing, gaps were closed in an instant and chances were kept to a minimum.

Iwobi’s movement and vision worried West Brom and Claudio Yacob made one desperate block to stop him. But Foster was only forced into one regulation save by Alexis’ low shot.