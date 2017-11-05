Ghadigaonkar slams unbeaten double ton for MIG

Mumbai : Sumit Ghadigaonkar attracted all the attention with his confident batting performance stroking his way to an unbeaten 201 runs knock as MIG Cricket Club piled up a score of 350 for the loss of four wickets in 64 overs against P.J. Hindu Gymkhana in a second round Group-B league match of the Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. sponsored ‘70th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament’, played at the MIG Ground on Saturday.

Put in to bat, MIG batsmen had not problems against the Hindu Gym bowling attack and Ghadigaonkar feasted on the bowling scoring freely on either side of the wicket. His unconquered stay in the middle came off 189 balls, which contains 24 hits to the boundary and two sixes. Swapnil Pradhan made a smart contribution of 75 runs. MIG will aim to add some quick runs when they resume their innings on Sunday to complete the remaining six overs.

Meanwhile, Parsee Gymkhana recorded a facile 10-wicket win against Parkophene Cricketers in a Group-D match at the Parsee Gym ground. Parsee Gym electing to field first did well to dismiss Parkophene for a measly 94 in 29.4 overs. Abhimanyu Vashistha (4/21) and Shivam Malhotra (3/41) were the main bowlers for Parsee Gymkhana. Later, Parsee Gymkhana easily scored 97 for no loss in 13.5 overs with Bravish Shetty scoring an unbeaten 68 and Akarshit Gomel remaining not out on 25.

Brief scores:

Group A: Payyade Sports Club: 269 /4 in 63 overs: (Akash Anand 109 (Min. 216, Balls-178, 7×4), Harsh Tank 69, Parag Khanapurkar 49*, Rahul Lad 45) vs Karnatak Sports Association, at KSA Ground.

MCA Colts: 202 /7 in 57.2 overs: (Kunal Chalke 54, Sanket Kashte 43, Viraj Gamare 30; Parikshit Valsankar 4/45) vs New Hind Sporting Club, at New Hind Ground.

Group B: MIG Cricket Club: 350 /4 in 64 overs: (Sumit Ghadigaonkar 201* (Min. 240, Balls-189, 24x 4, 2×6), Swapnil Pradhan 75) vs P.J. Hindu Gymkhana Ground.

Islam Gymkhana: 173 all out in 42.4 overs: (Mushir Khan 45; Pravin Tambe 4/58) vs Dr. D.Y. Patil Sports Association: 59 /1 in 10 overs (Aman Khan batting 25, Arun Yadav batting 25), at Dadar Parsee Colony Ground.