Germany team visits Victoria Memorial

Kolkata : The German U-17 national football team, here to play their FIFA U-17 World Cup quarter-final against Brazil, visited the iconic Victoria Memorial in the city on Saturday, reports IANS.

The trip was arranged by the German embassy. Germany players and support staff were seen in a relaxed mood clicking selfies and posing for group photographs in front of the historic museum, built between 1906 and 1921.

“The trip was because we don’t only play football. The boys have to learn we though are pleased to live in Europe, there are other good places they need to see. We want to show the players that India is a beautiful land and we want to let players know that,” Germany coach Christian Wueck said at the pre-match press conference.

“We had a good time here. We wanted to visit the Victoria memorial as we have heard a lot about it,” a team official said.

Germany have earlier appeared at five U-17 World Cups, including a fourth-placed finish at Egypt in 1997.

The German Democratic Republic reached the last eight at Scotland 1989. The greatest success enjoyed by team at an U-17 World Cup was at the inaugural tournament in China in 1985, where they finished runners-up.

Germany performed as a compact unit throughout the entire qualifying campaign and recorded seven victories from as many games until the European Championship semi-final, scoring 36 goals and conceding just six.

The only time they failed to hit the target was in their last-four clash with eventual champions Spain, who won 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out.

Coached by Christian Wueck, this team has the likes of Jann-Fiete Arp who has so far netted four goals in as many matches and provided three assists.