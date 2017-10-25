Free Press Journal
GC proposal may ease Dhoni's return to CSK

Oct 25, 2017
New Delhi :Set to make a comeback next season, tainted teams Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals might be allowed to retain players who played for Rising Pune Supergiants and Gujarat Lions in the last two years, going by a proposal floated by the IPL Governing Council.

The move, if agreed upon by franchises during next month’s workshop, will pave way for Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s much-anticipated return to Chennai Super Kings. “We are going to propose minimum 3 retentions –1 Indian and 2 foreigners. The players, who played for Pune and Gujarat in last two years can be retained by Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. We will place it infront of owners during workshop next month,” an IPL GC member told PTI after the meeting.

The proposal if accepted will mean that Dhoni, who played for Pune Supergiants Supervisors in the last two editions, will be automatically retained by CSK. Ditto for Suresh Raina or Ravindra Jadeja, who played for Gujarat Lions.


