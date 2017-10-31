Gayle wins Australia masseuse court case

Sydney : West Indies cricket star Chris Gayle has won a defamation case against an Australian media group which claimed he exposed his genitals to a massage therapist.

The lurid accusations were made by Fairfax Media newspapers The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Canberra Times in a series of stories in January last year. They claimed the all-rounder exposed himself to team masseuse Leanne Russell in a dressing room at the 2015 World Cup in Sydney and “indecently propositioned” her. Gayle denied the allegations, saying the journalists behind the story wanted to “destroy him”. His teammate Dwayne Smith, who was in the changing room at the time, also denied the incident took place.

A NSW Supreme Court jury ruled in Gayle’s favour, finding Fairfax was motivated by malice.