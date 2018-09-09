GAW vs TKR CPL 2018: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors will clash in the final group match of the CPL 2018, this match will be played in the Providence Stadium on Monday, September 10 at 3:30 am (IST).

Trinbago Knight Riders are currently at the top spot in the CPL points table with seven wins and a couple of defeats from nine league matches. They have won their last six matches in a row which clearly shows how skilful they really are. They have been excellent with the bat since their last six games, scoring more than 170 runs on five of those occasions.

Squad: Dwayne Bravo (C), Javon Searles, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Anderson Phillip, Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo and Denesh Ramdin.

On the other hand, Warriors have won five and lost four out of the nine matches they have played so far in CPL and are at the fourth spot of the CPL 2018 points table. The Warriors face back-to-back defeats against Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs respectively and found themselves in a must-win situation to secure top two.

Squad: Rayad Emrit (C), Veerasammy Permaul, Imran Tahir, Chadwick Walton, Luke Ronchi, Shimron Hetmyer, Cameron Delport, Jason Mohammed, Sohail Tanvir, Roshon Primus and Chris Green.