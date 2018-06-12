Gautam Gambhir takes a dig at DDCA officials after ‘outsider’ Navdeep Saini’s India call-up

New Delhi: A day after uncapped pacer Navdeep Saini earned a maiden call-up in the Indian squad, veteran batsman Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday took a dig at few officials of the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) for ignoring the former earlier, citing his domicile status.

Former India players Bishan Singh Bedi and Chetan Chauhan, who are also members of the DDCA, had earlier shown a lot of resistance for Saini’s inclusion in Delhi’s Ranji Trophy team, by calling him an outsider at that time for belonging to Haryana.

But Gambhir fought for Saini’s inclusion and the Karnal-born pacer finally received the nod for Delhi against Vidarbha at Roshanara Club in 2013/14 season. Now, post-Saini’s inclusion in the Indian squad as a late replacement of Mohammed Shami for the lone match against Afghanistan, Gambhir took to his Twitter handle to slam Bedi and Chauhan.

“My ‘condolences’ to few DDCA members, @BishanBedi @ChetanChauhanCr on selection of ‘outsider’ Navdeep Saini to India squad. Am told black armbands are available in Bangalore too for INR 225 per roll!!! Sir, just remember Navdeep is an Indian first then comes his domicile @BCCI,” Gambhir wrote.

Saini’s selection came after Mohammad Shami failed to clear the fitness test at National Cricket Academy.

Saini, who is yet to play a match for the national side, has bagged a total of 34 wickets in eight games he played in Ranji Trophy in the 2017-18 season. He has bagged a total of 96 wickets in 31 first-class matches he played while he has grabbed 31 wickets in 20 List A games.