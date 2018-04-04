Gautam Gambhir slams Shahid Afridi on controversial Kashmir Tweet, says ‘UN means Under Nineteen to him’

New Delhi: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir today mocked at Shahid Afridi by calling the ex-Pakistani all-rounder has been a perennially immature person in a comical twitter war. Gambhir said that Afridi’s tweet on the current situation in Kashmir and his reference to United Nations was according to “his age bracket”.

“Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What’s there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means “UNDER NINTEEN” his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no-ball!!!,” Gambhir wrote on his Twitter handle.

Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What’s there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means “UNDER NINTEEN” his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!!

— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 3, 2018

Gambhir and Afridi have a history of on-field run-ins when they were representing their respective countries. It is not the first time that Gambhir has questioned Afridi’s maturity. But today’s response by Gambhir has also that funny element as well as implied meaning about his nemesis.

Earlier in the day, Afridi had tweeted: “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self-determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?”