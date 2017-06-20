Gautam Gambhir slams Mirwaiz for lauding Pak

New Delhi : Slamming Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for congratulatory tweet on Pakistan’s maiden ICC Champions Trophy triumph over India, seasoned cricketer Gautam Gambhir has suggested that he celebrate the win in Pakistan rather than in Kashmir.

Gambhir’s strong reaction came after the Hurriyat leader on his Twitter handle expressed his joy at Pakistan beating India by 180 runs in the Champion’s Trophy final at The Oval in London on Sunday. “Fireworks all around, feels like an early Eid here. Better team took the day. Congratulations team #Pakistan,” Farooq tweeted.

To this, the famed left-handed Indian opening batsman not only slammed Farooq, but also indirectly took a dig at China’s increasing ‘colonisation’ of Pakistan.

“A suggestion @MirwaizKashmir why don’t u cross the border? U will get better fireworks (Chinese?), Eid celebs there. I can help u wid packing,” Gambhir wrote in his tweet.

This is not the first time that Mirwaiz has praised the Pakistani cricket team.

Rejoicing in Pakistan’s semi-final win against hosts England, the Kashmiri separatist had tweeted: “As we were finishing taraweeh, could hear the fire crackers bursting, well played team #Pakistan. Best of luck for the finals!”