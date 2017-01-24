Gaurav, Riya champs

Mumbai : Nagpur’s Gaurav Rege gave a lesson or two to Pune’s Vineet Kamble in controlled aggression as he routed the Pune lad 21-11, 21-8 to bag the men’s title, while Mumbai City’s junior Riya Arolkar ended with a double crown on the concluding day of the DY Patil-Maharashtra State Open badminton tournament, hosted by Badminton Organisation of Raigad at the badminton courts in DY Patil stadium on Sunday.

Riya, the Greater Mumbai’s top junior, who was shocked by Satara’s Siddhi Jadhav in the junior girls singles final earlier, played with a lot of calm and composure and player her strokes with a lot of confidence to outclass Kareena Madan, also from Greater 21-13, 21-13 to win the women’s singles title. Later, she paired with Deep Rambhia to emerge the mixed doubles champion as well.