Ganguly bats for corporate support

Mumbai : Citing the example of the “successful” Indian Premier League, former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday batted for corporate support and professionalism in Indian sports.

The Indian Premier League entered its 11th edition this year and the matches started from April 7.

“IPL has become so successful because it is professionally run and that’s the most important thing. Every player, whether it is a cricketer or a footballer or a gymnast or a tennis player who is as good as Mahesh (Bhupathi), his talent should be allowed to (flourish) and not suppressed by political (differences),” Ganguly said at the launch of ‘Beyond the Boardroom’, a coffee-table book brought out by the JSW Group here.

“And with this professionalism, and corporates coming into the system, there is nothing to hold them back. Their main aim is to make sure that an X or Y wins a gold at the Olympics or the Commonwealth Games. That is what is allowing talent to express themselves and become better,” the former India captain noted.

Ganguly said the facilities have changed for the better now and that the athletes are being better looked after.