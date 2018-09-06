Gangta’s ton puts India Blue in command

Dindigul (TN) : A superb ton by Himachal Pradesh’s Nikhil Gangta (136) and Dhawal Kulkarni’s dismissal of India Red captain Abhinav Mukund put India Blue in the driver’s seat on the Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy final at NPR College ground on Wednesday.

India Blue piled up a huge score of 541 in the first innings and reduced India Red to 27 for 1 at stumps as Kulkarni removed the left-handed Mukund (7) with an inswinging delivery.

Off-spinner Parvez Rasool was the pick of the bowlers for India Red. He claimed four wickets for 150 runs.