Ganesh Chaturthi 2018! Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma, Indian cricketers send out hearty wishes

After the hard fought England tour, Indian cricketers arrived back in India and welcomed Lord Ganesh on the occasion of Ganesh Chaurthi. Although many of them have a short break as Asia Cup 2018 is going to start soon, they enjoyed their time during the Ganesh festival and wished everyone on the occasion.

God of cricket Sachin Tendulkar shared the picture of him worshipping Lord Ganesh, and wished everyone on Twitter. “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone”, he captioned the photo.

Ajnikya Rahane also took to Twitter to wish everyone on Ganesh Chaturthi. “May lord Ganesha shower his love and blessings on all of us. Happy #GaneshChaturthi! #GanpatiBappaMorya, ” he wrote. Moreover, he also posted a picture on Instagram where he was worshipping to Lord Ganesh’s idol. Have a look at the photo below.

Rohit Sharma also celebrated the arrival of Lord Ganesh mentioning that Ganesh Chaturthi is one of his favourite festivals. “Ganesh Chaturti has always been one of my favourite festivals since I was a kid!”, he wrote on Twitter.

Hardik Pandya also to wished everyone and shared a photo of himself wearing a traditional outfit. He wished everyone for the festival and wrote on Twitter, “Festival vibes! Going all traditional for tonight’s Ganpati celebrations. May Lord Ganesha bless you all with joy and prosperity.” Have a look at the photo below.

Virender Sehwag shared a photo of Ganesh Idol playing cricket and wrote, “May Lord Vighna Vinayaka remove all obstacles and shower you with love and joy. Ganpati Bappa Moraya, Mangal Murti Moraya. Happy #GaneshChaturthi”.

VVS Laxman also wished happiness for all on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and shared a unique picture of Ganesh Idol made up of raw bananas and bamboos. “This Ganpati is made from raw bananas & bamboo in a village in Goa. The bananas are distributed after ripening among the villagers. This #GaneshChaturthi may we share love and joy”, he wrote on Twitter along with the photo. Have a look at the post below.