Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Sachin Tendulkar bats for eco-friendly celebrations, immerses idol in bucket of water

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 17, 2018 08:03 pm
As we all know people these days are celebrating Ganesh Chaturathi in a very eco-friendly manner, where  the rituals or the Ganesha statue itself is eco-friendly.

Many celebrities also promote to save the environment by buying the Eco-friendly versions of Ganesha. Recently, there were many different types of eco-friendly options coming up. And this year, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar too celebrated an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi.

On his Twitter account, Sachin shared a video of how he had an eco-friendly Ganesh chaturthi. The video he posted shows him immersing the statue of Ganesha in a bucket of water.


After immersing the statue, Sachin tells fans a delightful story:

“This year, when I was driving my car down Marine drive, it was raining – and I saw that all the things we dump in the ocean, the ocean brought back and left on the shore. Then, I had the thought that this year, we would have the idol immersion in our own house.”, Sachin wrote.

“It was a big decision,” he added. “So I asked my parents and the priest who does the Puja if this can be done, and then agreed. They also felt that we should take care of our environment.”

In conclusion he said that if it was possible to have eco-friendly idol-immersions inside one’s own home or in nearby areas, people should choose that option instead of the traditional way to immerse idols in water bodies that causes serious damage to the environment and aquatic animals.

