Gameiro penalty edges Atletico past Deportivo

Seville : Atletico Madrid cut the gap behind Barcelona to nine points in La Liga after Kevin Gameiro’s penalty sealed a 1-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday. Barca’s 2-2 draw at Sevilla on Saturday gave Atletico a rare chance to reduce the Catalans’ lead at the top, which they took with a hard-fought victory at the Wanda Metropolitano. Gameiro made no mistake from the spot in the 34th minute after referee Daniel Trujillo adjudged Atletico’s Saul had been pulled down by Pedro Mosquera.While Diego Simeone’s men still require a Barcelona collapse with only eight games left, Deportivo are also in need of a miracle to avoid relegation.