Gaganjeet Bhullar lifts Macao Open trophy for the second time

Macau : Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar romped home to a three-shot victory at the Macao Open to bag his eighth Asian Tour title here on Sunday.

As a result, Bhullar etched his name on the Macao Open trophy for the second time having previously won the event in 2012, reports PTI.

Bhullar (64-65-74-68) was unstoppable on the final day of the USD 500,000 event as he brought in a card of three-under- 68 to end up with a winning total of 13-under-271.

Among other Indians in fray, Ajeetesh Sandhu (66-67-71- 70), fresh from his twin triumphs in Taiwan and Japan over the last two weeks, delivered a last round of one-under-70 to grab a share of second place at 10-under-274 and make it two Indians in the top-3.

Sandhu shared the runner-up spot with Angelo Que (69) of the Philippines.

Bhullar, the overnight leader by one shot, put behind the disappointment of an ordinary third round effort of three- over-74 as he bounced back in round four with seven birdies at the cost of two bogeys and a double-bogey.

Bhullar started the day with a bogey to concede his outright lead and slip into the joint lead along with compatriot Sandhu. But he then rallied with six birdies over the next 12 holes to build a healthy five-shot lead to all but run away with the title.

Thereafter, Bhullar’s subsequent bogey and double-bogey on the 14th and 16th couldn’t stop him from marching to his first Asian Tour title in about a year. He finally registered a three-stroke victory margin thanks to his birdie on the closing 18th.

The strapping 29-year-old from Kapurthala in Punjab has now equalled Arjun Atwal and Jyoti Randhawa’s record of most wins (8) by an Indian on the Asian Tour.

It was also Bhullar’s third wire-to-wire victory of his career following the Macao Open 2012 and the Indonesia Open 2013. Bhullar had last tasted international success just about a year back at the Asian Tour’s Bank BRI-JCB Indonesia Open 2016.