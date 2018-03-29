From tape to sandpaper, bans, and apology: How the ball-tampering saga is unfolding

The recent ball-tampering saga involving Australian cricket team has shaken the entire cricketing world. Australia’s two top cricketers were sidelined for a year after they found guilty Aussie cricket was engulfed in scandal following Cameron Bancroft’s attempt to tamper with the ball during the third Test against South Africa. Here’s all we know so far about the shocking scandal.

Sandpaper not tape

Bancroft used the sandpaper in an illegal affair to scuff the ball. Thought it was initially thought that he used the tape as makeshift but later Cricket Australia revealed that it was indeed sandpaper. And making the matter worse, he even attempted to hide the evidence by stuffing the sandpaper down his pants instead of showing it to the umpires. But nothing can be hidden from the camera and it was all caught by the camera and later match-referee charged him with ball-tampering.

How cameraman caught Cameron in the act

Interestingly, now, the ball-tampering footage which is going viral on many platforms was covered by a South African named Zotani Oscar. According to reports, Oscar- the cameramen searched for 90 minutes to catch Bancroft’s ball-tampering act. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and praised Oscar for his contribution. “Gaur se Dekhiye is shaks ko. Oscar – the cameraman. Inke camera se Bachna mushkil hi Nahi namumkin hai #SandpaperGate,” he tweeted.

The whole thing came into light when, Fanie de Villiers, the former Proteas fast bowler doing commentary for one of the broadcasters. On Monday, during a radio interview, de Villiers revealed how he instructed TV camera operators to keep their lenses trained on the Australians for ball tampering on Saturday, having suspected that they were upto something suspicious.

“I said earlier on, that if they could get reverse swing in the 26th, 27th, 28th over then they are doing something different from what everyone else does,” the 53-year-old told RSN Radio. “We actually said to our cameramen, ‘go out [and] have a look, boys. They’re using something.’ They searched for an hour and a half until they saw something and then they started following Bancroft and they actually caught him out at the end.

“It’s impossible for the ball to get altered like that on cricket wickets where we knew there was grass on, not a Pakistani wicket where there’s cracks every centimetre,” added de Villiers, who played 83 ODIs and 18 Test matches. “We’re talking about a grass-covered wicket where you have to do something else to alter the shape, to alter the roughness of the ball on the one side. You have to get the one side wetter, heavier than the other side.”

According to de Villiers, the Australian cricket team could not have achieved reverse swing so early in the third Test without altering the shape of the ball. “Australian teams getting reverse swing before the 30th over, they had to do something. If you use a cricket ball and scratch it against a normal iron or steel gate or anything, anything steel on it, it reverses swings immediately. That’s the kind of extra alteration you need to do,” said the man who famously bowled South Africa to victory at the SCG in 1993-94.

Warner chief plotter

As per the Cricket Australia (CA), Warner was the one who came up with the plan to tamper with the ball and instructed Bancroft to execute it on field. Meanwhile, Warner did the planning, skipper Smith remained a mute spectator. He knew the plan but didn’t prevent the duo from going ahead. And when Bancroft was caught red-handed, Smith revealed that he, along with other members of the leadership group, had planned to tamper with the ball.

Ban and serve

After being found guilty, Cricket Australia, yesterday, handed Smith and Warner a year ban while Bancroft was banned for nine months. CA also stated that each player must also complete 100 hours of community service before being considered for future selection. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also banned former Australian skipper Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner from the upcoming 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the Cricket Australia imposed a 12-month suspension on the tainted duo for their involvement in the massive ball-tampering scandal

Sorry Warner

Meanwhile, David Warner is who is now heading back home after he was handed a year, has issued an apology on his Instagram account, saying he put a “stain on the game he loved as a boy”.

Cricketing fraternity reacts

Here is how the sporting fraternity reacted over the issue on social networking site Twitter:

Cricket has been known as a gentleman’s game. It’s a game that I believe should be played in the purest form. Whatever has happened is unfortunate but the right decision has been taken to uphold the integrity of the game. Winning is important but the way you win is more important — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 28, 2018

Lehmann never knew – — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 27, 2018

So we’re supposed to believe none of Australia’s bowlers had ANY idea the ball was being deliberately tampered with by their own teammates to help them bowl better? #sandpapergate pic.twitter.com/Kt1lKkuiQL — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 27, 2018

In EVERY team I played in good luck doing anything to the ball without consulting the bowlers first! Be taking your life in your own hands! #sandpapergate — Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) March 27, 2018

This is disgraceful ! @stevesmith49 is not a criminal !!!!! pic.twitter.com/b2SsfakARo — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 28, 2018