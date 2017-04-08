From slap-gate to SRK ban: 6 shocking IPL controversies

Cricket, as we know, has undergone a massive transformation, swept in the swirling winds of the T20 format. And, the Indian Premier League is all set enter in its tenth edition. As much as it has entertained cricket lovers over the last nine seasons, the tournament has found one or the other reason to stay in controversy as well. Be it on-field clash between players or off-field accusations, IPL has given a lot to write and speak about. As the league enters its 10th year, here are few incidents that rocked the gentleman’s game and changed the face of Indian cricket forever.

The slap-gate

In the first season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), off-spinner Harbhajan Singh slapped the fast-bowler Sreesanth at the end of a Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab match. This was the first controversy in IPL. Harbhajan was banned for the remaining season while his entire match fees went as fine. The Mumbai Indians coach Lalachand Rajput was fined 50% of the match fee for not stopping the incident.

Spot-fixing controversy

The IPL sank into its biggest controversy yet, when the spot-fixing reared its ugly head again in 2013. The involvement of team owners besides key players pointed to a malaise that was threatening to turn fatal not just to the league, but cricket itself. The controversy started with arrest of the bookies in Delhi and Ahmedabad but exploded in dramatic fashion when they caught Vindoo Dara Singh. The story gained depth very quickly with police establishing the involvement of Gurunath Meiyappan and Raj Kundra, who were the key owners of the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals respectively. Later on, the Delhi police arrested three cricketers — Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan — all of whom were part of the Rajasthan Royals and were found to have established connections with the bookies. Since then the BCCI has taken some strong steps to keep corruption away from cricket.

Lalit Modi saga

The Indian Premier League was Lalit Modi’s brain-child and it could be argued that the worldwide success of the IPL is because of him. However, Modi was shown the door from the helm of the league in an unceremonious manner in 2010. Lalit Modi was accused of financial impropriety, rigging bidding deals, offering bribes, betting and money laundering. However, Modi still maintains that he was not part of any wrongdoings and currently lives in the United Kingdom because he claims he fear for his life in India.

Shah Rukh Khan ban at Wankhede stadium

In 2012, Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan who is also the owner of ‘Kolkata Knigh Riders’ got into a scuffle with the security guards at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. The MCA alleged SRK of being drunk and misbehaving in the stand and later was banned for 5 years from entering the stadium.

Wayne Parnell & Rahul Sharma caught at a rave party

Then Pune Warriors teammates Rahul Sharma and Wayne Parnell, along with 42 others were caught by Mumbai Police for consumption of recreational drugs during the rave party at a posh hotel in Juhu in 2012. Both, Parnell and Sharma claimed to have not taken any drugs but their positive blood samples shattered those claims. The duo found support in BCCI wings like N Srinivasan, and said that they shouldn’t be handed harsh punishments as they did not take any kind of performance enhancing drugs.

Harsha Bhogle out of IPL 2016

Harsha Bhogle isn’t flashy in the commentary team, but he does bring a sense of maturity and wisdom. He was an exemplary figure in the commentary box from the beginning of the IPL in 2008 until 2016. In 2016, his contract was terminated just a week before of the commencement of IPL 2016 with no reason provided for the expulsion. His conversation with a Vidarbha Cricket official during the WT20 didn’t go down well, which was suspected to be a primary reason for Bhogle’s termination.