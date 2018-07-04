From KL Rahul’s century to Kuldeep Yadav’s 5-wickets haul, a look at records from England vs India 1st T20I match

England may have shown heroics against Australia in the previous series, but they failed to repeat the same performance against India yesterday and lost the first T20I match by 8 wickets. With Kuldeep Yadav’s 5 wickets for 24 runs, India were able to restrict England to a score of 159-8.

Later, with the spectacular batting of K L Rahul, India chased the target in 18.2 overs and won the match by 8 wickets. India have thus taken a 1-0 lead in the three match series. India is scheduled to play three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests during the ongoing tour of England. Indian side have started their journey on a positive note with yesterday’s win. Along with the Indian victory, the match at Old Trafford also brought many records for Indian players. Let’s have a look on them.