From KL Rahul’s century to Kuldeep Yadav’s 5-wickets haul, a look at records from England vs India 1st T20I match
AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN
England may have shown heroics against Australia in the previous series, but they failed to repeat the same performance against India yesterday and lost the first T20I match by 8 wickets. With Kuldeep Yadav’s 5 wickets for 24 runs, India were able to restrict England to a score of 159-8.
Later, with the spectacular batting of K L Rahul, India chased the target in 18.2 overs and won the match by 8 wickets. India have thus taken a 1-0 lead in the three match series. India is scheduled to play three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests during the ongoing tour of England. Indian side have started their journey on a positive note with yesterday’s win. Along with the Indian victory, the match at Old Trafford also brought many records for Indian players. Let’s have a look on them.
There records were made during India vs England T20I match at Old Trafford
Firstly, the win by 8 wickets at Old Trafford, Manchester was the first T20I victory by India on English soil.
KL Rahul’s smash of 101* made him the only Indian player after Rohit Sharma to hit two hundreds in T20Is. He earlier smashed 110 against Ireland.
Kuldeep Yadav figures of 5-24 are now the best figures achieved by a left arm spinner in T20Is and the best figures achieved by a spinner in England. Kuldeep also became the third Indian bowler to take a 5-wicket haul in T20 internationals.
Virat Kohli completed 2000 runs in T20I and became the first Indian batsman and fourth overall to achieve this feat in the format. He also became the fastest batsman to reach 2000 runs, which he got in 56 innings. The earlier record was held by New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum (66 innings).
MS Dhoni stumped Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root off Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling, and now has the record for highest number of stumpings in T20 internationals. He has effected a total of 33 stumpings till now. Dhoni is now followed by Pakistan’s Kamran Akmal, who has taken 32 stumpings.
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were involved a partnership of 123 runs for 2nd wicket, and this was the best 2nd wicket partnership against England in T20Is. This was also the best partnership (for all wickets) in T20Is against England.
With the win over England yesterday, India have now registered 7 consecutive victories in T20Is, which is the longest winning streak for India in the format.