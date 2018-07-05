From Australia to Zimbabwe; lowest scores by Test playing nations in history

We see many records made and broken in cricket, every team and players have been involved in achieving something great, but there are some records which no one is proud of, here are the lowest total runs scored by every cricket team in the history of cricket.

#1: New Zealand

On the 2nd Test, England tour of New Zealand, March 25-28 1955. New Zealand cricket experienced its darkest day when their 11 batsmen could only score 26 runs against England. The match was played in their hometown in Eden Park Auckland, New Zealand. The total is still to this date the lowest score in test history.

#2: South Africa

1st Test, England tour of South Africa at Port Elizabeth, Feb 13-14 1896. South Africa were dismissed in only 94 balls for 30, the lowest score until 1954-55 when New Zealand were dismissed for 26. George Lohmann’s analysis set a new Test record and he ended the match on the second day with a hat-trick. SMJ Woods was making his debut for England after playing for Australia.

#3: Australia

1st Test, Australia tour of England at Birmingham, May 29-31 1902, this was one of the important Australian matches, because this time they wanted to prove themselves to the world by winning against England, but they became known for scoring the second lowest test score of that time. However, they became 3rd when New Zealand scored the lowest. They manged to score only 36.

#4: India

2nd Test, India tour of England at London, Jun 20-24 1974. England bowlers Geoff Arnold and Chris Old attacked the Indian batting order dismissing the visitors for just 42 in 17 overs. Eknath Solkar was the only Indian batsmen to reach double figures, remaining unbeaten on 18.

#5: Bangladesh

Kemar Roach led the demolition of Bangladesh with a five-wicket haul as the tourists were dismissed for 43, their lowest total of their Test, before lunch on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

#6: England

1st Test, England tour of Australia at Sydney, January 28-31 1887. Australia won the toss and elected to field, England scored their lowest test score which is 45 runs, 30 January was taken as a rest day, W Gunn and M Sherwin (ENG), and H Moses, CTB Turner and JJ Ferris (AUS) made their test debuts. Though the scored the lowest England won by 13 runs.

#7: West Indies

1st Test, England tour of West Indies at Kingston, Mar 11-14 2004, England won by 10 wickets because they had to score only 47 to defeat West Indies. Though West Indies had a good team they got defeated in their own hometown.

#8: Pakistan

1st Test, Pakistan tour of South Africa at Johannesburg, Feb 1-4 2013. South Africa utterly dominant in this game. Pakistan seemed to have had a decent first day, but South Africa demolished Pakistan for 49 on the second morning, after which there was no coming back. AB de Villiers finished the game with a century and a record-equalling 11 catches, Real star of the show Dale Steyn.

#9 Zimbabwe

Only Test, Zimbabwe tour of New Zealand at Napier, Jan 26-28 2012. Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field. Play on Day 2 ended early due to rain. Shingi Masakadza and Forster Mutizwa made their debut. Zimbabwe’s first innings total of 51 is the lowest score made against New Zealand by any nation.