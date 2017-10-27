French Open Super Series: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth reach quarter-finals, Saina Nehwal loses

New Delhi: Ace Indian shuttlers P.V. Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth entered into the quarter-finals of the French Open Super Series, while Saina Nehwal crashed out of the tournament yesterday.

Rio Olympics silver-medalist Sindhu defeated Sayaka Takahashi of Japan 21-14, 21-13, and the game lasted for 39 minutes. Sindhu will now face Chen Yufei of China on Friday.

Newly-crowned Denmark Open winner and World No. 8 Srikanth recorded a victory against Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong 21-19, 21-17. The game lasted for 37 minutes. Earlier, London Olympics medalist Saina exited with a 21-9 23-21 trounce to World No. 5, Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the second round.

Following 16-19 in the second game, Saina fought back and was on the edge of winning the game at 20-19 before Yamaguchi concluded the match in two games. Meanwhile, the women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy were defeated by Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi of Japan respectively.

Ace Indian shuttler H.S. Prannoy beat Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark with 21-11 21-12 in 31 minutes. In another men’s singles clash, B. Sai Praneeth faced Kenta Nishimoto of Japan and lost the game by 21-13 21-17 in 44 minutes. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Mads Conrad-Petersen and Mads Pieler Kolding of Denmark respectively.