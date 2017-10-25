French Open Super Series: Kidambi Srikanth in focus as India to their begin campaign today

Free Press Journal
— By Asia News International | Oct 25, 2017 11:38 am
AFP PHOTO / Scanpix Denmark / Claus Fisker / Denmark OUT

Paris: As the Indian shuttlers are all set to begin their campaign at the French Open Super Series here today, all eyes are upon Kidambi Srikanth, who will look forward to win his consecutive Super Series title after grabbing the Denmark Open last week.

Srikanth, who clinched a comfortable 21-10, 21-5 win over South Korea’s Lee Hyun Il to pick his maiden Denmark Open title, will take on the 45th-ranked Fabian Roth of Germany in the first round of the men’ singles event of the French Open.

With the victory in Denmark, Srikanth lifted his third Super Series title win of the year, having already won at the Indonesia Open Super Series Premier and Australian Open Super Series earlier in the year.


The 24-year-old, who is displaying a classic form on the court, has also become the first Indian shuttler to reach four Super Series finals in a year.

In another men’s singles match, H.S. Prannoy will meet Denmark finalist and South Korean Lee Hyun Il.

B. Sai Praneeth, who crashed out in the first round of the Denmark Open, will meet Thai Khosit Phetpradab, while Parupalli Kashyap will play Indonesian shuttler Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the qualifying round.

Meanwhile, Rio Olympics and World Championship silver-medalist P.V. Sindhu will lock horns with Beatriz Corrales of Spain in women’s singles, while London Olympics bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal will face Danish Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt.

In the other scheduled nine matches in the first round of the French Open, men’s doubles pair of Manu Attri and Reddy B. Summet will look forward to score a win against the Russian pair of Vladimir Ivanov and Ivan Sozonov, while the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will meet French pair Bastian Kersandy and Julien Maio in the opening round.

Further, in the women’s doubles draw, the Indian pair of Ashwani Ponnappa and Reddi N. Sikki will clash with the duo of Jenny Moore and Victoria William of England.

