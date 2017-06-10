French Open 2017: Jelena Ostapenko and Simona Halep battle for glory

Jelena Ostapenko is a young woman in a hurry. On the day she turned 20, Ostapenko became the first unseeded French Open finalist since Mima Jausovec lost to Chris Evert in 1983, using big and bold groundstrokes to end points lickety-split on the way to defeat 30th seed Timea Bacsinszky on Thursday. Quick feet, quick swings, high velocity, that is the way the 20-year-old from Riga goes about her business.

Ostapenko will face the master of defence Simona Halep in the summit clash on Saturday. Interestingly, if she manages to eke out a win over Halep, she will become the youngest player since Justin Henin in 2005 to win a singles title at the Roland Garros. However, in the absence of big names, both Halep and Ostapenko stand a chance to win the title. She also has the chance to emulate Gustavo Kuerten, by making the French Open her first career title, which Kuerten achieved in 1997 on the day when Jelena was born.

Ostapenko is the youngest French Open finalist since Ana Ivanovic 10 years ago takes a riskier approach, striking every ball as if she is trying to separate it from its fluggy coat.

Experts have been taken aback by Ostapenko’s carefree approach in only her second French Open- which saw her clock up 50 clear winners during her semi-final victory against Timea Bacsinszky and has belted 38 to past former world number one Carline Wozniacki in the previous round.

In the Roland Garros 2017, she has executed 245 winners, 26 percent of all the points she has played. Her Romanian opponent Simona Halep has hit 118. While Ostapenko is assured of making her debut in the top 20 next week thanks to her surprising showing at the French Open, there is more at stake for the No. 3 seeded Simona Halep. In addition to a chance for Grand Slam title No. 1, a victory would allow the 25-year-old to seize the No. 1 ranking for the first time, too.

This is the second major final for Halep, the runner-up to Maria Sharapova at Roland Garros three years ago. There will be a quite a contrast in styles at Court Philippe Chatrier. Halep is a ball-chasing, defensive dynamo unafraid of lengthy exchanges who gets to nearly everything off an opponent’s racket and is careful when she swings. While Ostapenko is aggressive as can be, go-for-the lines and hit them tour de force who likes to keep points as snappy as her answers to reporter’s questions. World number 47 Ostapenko’s average forehand speed at the French Open is 76mph – only a couple of clicks behind Rafa Nadal’s and ahead of Andy Murray.

Average forehand speed Andy Murray: 73 MPH Average forehand speed for Jelena Ostapenko: 76 MPH 👏😎#RG17 pic.twitter.com/qf2vLZZl5R — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 8, 2017

Jelena Ostapenko’s road to her maiden Grand Slam final:

Jelena Ostapenko beat Timea Bacsinszky 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3

Jelena Ostapenko beat Carolina Wozniacki 4-6, 6-2, 6-2

Jelena Ostapenkoa beat Samantha Stosur 2-6, 6-2, 6-4

Jelena Ostapenkoa beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-4

Jelena Ostapenko beat Monica Puig 6-3, 6-2

Simona Halep’s road to French Open women’s singles final:

Simona Halep beat Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Simona Halep beat Elina Svitolina 3-6, 7-6, 6-0

Simona Halep beat Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1, 6-1

Simona Halep beat Daria Kasatkina 6-0, 7-5

Simona Halep beat Tatjana Maria 6-4, 6-3