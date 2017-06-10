French Open 2017: Is Stan Wawrinka the next big thing in tennis?

The French Open 2017 final will see battle between Spain’s Rafael Nadal and Switzerland’s Stanislas Wawrinka. The match has been billed as the clash of clay master vs the rising force in tennis. This event was missed by 18-time grand slam champion Roger Federer and the No 1 seed Andy Murray was sent packing by Wawrinka in a gruelling five-set match in the semi-finals. The king of clay Rafael Nadal defeated Austria’s Dominic Thiem in straight sets.

The cool, calm and composed Wawrinka has taken the tennis world by storm. The player from Switzerland has won three grand slams so far and is on course to win his fourth one. Wawrinka has never lost a grand slam final and will go in to the match as equal contender. The 32-year-old won his first grand slam in 2014 Australian Open against 14-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal. Wawrinka has a temperament and class for big matches and is expected to provide Rafael Nadal a tough fight. Wawrinka has also won 2015 French Open and 2016 US Open.

Whether Wawrinka can defeat the clay master Rafael Nadal in his own backyard is a million dollar question and the match will be fascinated on so many accounts. Nadal, who has nine French Open title in his kitty will start as overwhelming favourite and would be expected to win the contest. Wawrinka has worked hard on his game and by defeating current world No 1 Andy Murray in the semi-finals, the Swiss smasher would be high on confidence and has invariably played well in pressure and big matches.

Male tennis used to be the exclusive domain of Big 4 in Federer (18), Nadal (14), Djokovic (12) and Murray (3). The arrival of Wawrinka is like a breath of fresh air and if he could upset Nadal again in his own backyard then Wawrinka will be talked about as a serious contender to challenge the holy trinity and their grand slam records. The tennis has been quite mundane with Big 4 and if the upcoming players and specially Wawrinka can challenge the throne then it will do tennis and its popularity a world of good.