Fr. Agnel, Vashi’s Arya grabs five gold in YMCA Inter School & Jr. College Swimming Championship

MUMBAI : Arya Kripalani of Fr. Agnel’s, Vashi swept the opening day’s honours with a rich haul of five gold, in the 40th Bombay YMCA Inter School & Jr. College Swimming Championship.

Kripalani, who recently won the 50m and 200m backstroke bronze for Maharashtra in the National Junior Championships in Delhi, remained on a roll, in a winning spree that left her rivals stranded.

Kripalani dominated an opposition that included formidable Jispa Doshi of Dhirubhai Ambani, Bandra, Iqra Shaikh of Christ Church and Durva Redkar of Gokuldham to win the girls under-15 100m freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke, butterfly and 200m individual medley.

The other swimmers who shone were seasoned Anannya Nayak of Vibgyor High and Tiara Singh of D.G. Khetan International who bagged three gold each, and Dev Ambokar of Our Lady of Salvation who earned two gold and two silver.

Results:

Boys: U-15: 100m freestyle: 1. Dev Ambokar (Our Lady of Salvation), 2. Suchit S. Patil (St. Joseph’s, CBSE), 3. Vaishnav Mahadik (St. Theresa’s, Girgaum).

200m Ind. Medley: 1. Dev Ambokar, 2. Vaishnavi Mahadik, 3. Soham Chikane (St. Peter’s, Mazagaon).

Girls: U-15: 100m freestyle: 1. Arya Kripalani (Fr. Agnel’s), 2. Jispa Doshi (Dhirubhai Ambani, Bandra), 3. Iqra Shaikh (Christ Church).

100m breaststroke: 1. Arya Kripalani, 2. Iqra Shaikh, Durva Redkar (Gokuldham).

100m backstroke: 1. Arya Kripalani, 2. Jispa Doshi, 3. Keya Mody (Jamnabai Narsee).

100m butterfly: 1. Arya Kripalani, 2. Durva Redkar, 3. Jispa Doshi.

200m Ind. Medley: 1. Arya Kripalani, 2. Durva Redkar, 3. Iqra Shaikh.

Girls: U-9: 50m freestyle: 1. Anannya Nayak (Vibgyor High), 2. Ariana Jolly (Cathedral), 3. Sanaya Shetty (Dhirubhai Ambani, Bandra). 50m breaststroke: 1. Anannya Nayak, 2. Parti Vanshika (Delhi Public), 3. Urmika Kumar (Fr. Agnel’s). 50m butterfly: 1. Anannya Nayak, 2. Urmika Kumar, 3. Ariana Jolly.

Girls: U-7: 25m freestyle: 1. Tiara Singh (D.G. Khetan Intl), 2. Aditi Haryan (Swami Vivekanand), 3. Dhruti Shroff (SVKMCNM). 25m breaststroke: 1. Tiara Singh, 2. Dhruti Shroff, 3. Aditi Haryan. 25m backstroke: 1. Tiara Singh, 2. Dhruti Shroff, 3. Aashna Garg (J.B. Petit).