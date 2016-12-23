Fr. Agnel, Mumbai FC lads are champions

Mumbai : Fr. Agnel stayed focused and held their nerves to get the better of Bodyline FC 5-4 via the penalty kicks tie-breaker and clinch the women’s crown in the Deserve Builder & Devolopers-RCF Premier Cup Football Tournament, organized by RCF Colony Boys Krida and Sanskrutik Mandal, and played at the RCF Colony ground, Chembur. The full time scores were tied at 1-all.

The final saw a keen tussle for supremacy as both the sides launched quite a number of attacks at either end and there was plenty of excitement throughout the match, which finished in a 1-1 draw and forced the tie-breaker.

In normal period Akanksha Kandalkar scored for Fr. Agnel while Bodyline were lucky to score from an own goal when Fr. Agnel defender Amruta Gladys deflected the ball into her own net.

In the crucial and tense tie-breaker, Fr. Agnel successfully converted through Akanksha Kandalkar, Pranali Shetty, Pooja Dhamal and Shruti Lakshmi, while Bodyline managed to score only three of their five attempts through Aditi Shetty, Ameeta Venkat and Rita Cassia Ukachukwu.

Earlier in the boys’ under-14 final, Mumbai FC ‘A’ eked out a narrow 1-0 win against Steadfast FC to emerge champions. The hero of Mumbai FC’s triumph was striker Altamash Valsangkar who netted the all-important winning goal to secure their victory.

Fr. Agnel received a glittering Champions Trophy and a cheque of Rs 25,000 while Bodyline received the runners-up trophy and a cheque of Rs 15,000. Mumbai FC lads were presented with the Champions Trophy and Steadfast FC got the runners-up trophy.