Fort score over Shree Krishna

Mumbai : Bombay Fort SC fought hard to register a 2-0 win against Shree Krishna SC in a first round league match of the 21st Late Shri Ramanath Payyade Football League Tournament 2016 -2017, conducted by The Karnatak Sporting Association and played at the KSA ground, Cross Maidan.

The Bombay Fort outfit, were better organized and enjoyed more of ball possession. They also had more chances and managed to convert two through Arnold D’Souza and Yash Swami to secure the win and the full three points.

Results (Round-I): Bombay Fort SC 2 (Arnold D’Souza, Yash Swami) beat Shree Krishna SC 0.