Former Saurashtra Ranji player Rajendra Shah passes away

Rajkot: Former Ranji Trophy player Rajendra Shah died after a brief illness, family sources said Friday. He was 68. Shah, who played for Saurashtra in the premier domestic cricket tournament, had settled in Ahmedabad. “He had been suffering from fever since the last two days. He was given dengue treatment. However, his health condition deteriorated last night,” said his son Nimit Shah. “Shah was rushed to a private hospital (in Ahmedabad), where he died,” he said.

A left-arm leg-spinner and useful middle-order batsman, Shah had played five Ranji Trophy matches for Saurashtra. “He represented Saurashtra between 1971-72 and 1975- 76). He was also a selector of Saurashtra’s junior team,” the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) said in a press release here. The association condoled the death of the former cricketer and conveyed heartfelt condolences to his family. “Everyone at the SCA is deeply saddened and shocked on sad and untimely demise of yesteryear cricketer Shri Rajendrabhai Shah,” the release said.

Former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah described Shah as a warm-hearted person. “His love and affection for cricket had been remarkable. His ever joyful and friendly nature will be remembered forever,” Niranjan Shah was quoted as saying in the release. “It’s a very painful loss. He was a dear friend and a very warm-hearted person,” Niranjan Shah added.