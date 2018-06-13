Former Saurashtra cricketer Mulubha Jadeja dies 

Rajkot: Former Saurashtra batsman Mulubha Jadeja died at his residence here today following age-related complications, family sources said. He was 88. Mulubha, a right-handed batsman, represented Saurashtra and Railways between 1945 and 1964.

He played 31 first-class matches, scoring 1,373 runs with an average of 26.92. The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) expressed grief over his demise. “The governing body and everyone at the SCA are saddened by the demise of Saurashtra’s prominent yesteryear cricketer Mulubha,” SCA media manager Himanshu Shah said in a media release.