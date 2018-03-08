Former Oz Test opener Cowan retires

Sydney : Former Australia Test opener Ed Cowan announced his retirement from professional cricket on Wednesday, leaving the game with more than 10,000 runs and 25 centuries to his name. He made Test debut in the Boxing Day clash with India in 2011, but hasn’t added to his 18 appearances since his last outing in 2013. He averaged 31.28.

He pulled the pin after a poor 2017/18 season with New South Wales. “I have loved the game and feel incredibly lucky to still do so,” he said. “At this stage I will continue to play Premier Cricket with Sydney University for the remainder of this season and beyond as we aim for successive titles.”