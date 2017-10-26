Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Sports / Former-NBA player Andre Miller to visit India to promote basketball

Former-NBA player Andre Miller to visit India to promote basketball

— By Asia News International | Oct 26, 2017 02:42 pm
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai: The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Thursday announced that former NBA player Andre Miller will visit India to support the continued growth of basketball in the country. Miller will travel to Delhi-NCR where he will visit the NBA Basketball School on October 30 then lead a clinic for prospects at The NBA Academy India on October 31.

“I’m looking forward to my first visit to India to see firsthand how the NBA has been developing basketball in the country,” said Miller.

“I understand there’s a lot of potential in India, and I’m excited to contribute to the growth of the sport,” he said.


Miller, a point guard from Los Angeles, was selected eighth overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 1999 NBA Draft. Miller was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2000 and was the league leader in assists for the 2001-02 season. Miller ranks ninth on the NBA’s all-time assist leaders.

Since 2006, more than 30 active and retired NBA and WNBA players have visited India with the NBA, including Sim Bhullar, Bruce Bowen, Muggsy Bogues, Chris Bosh, Swin Cash, Tamika Catchings, Seth Curry, Pau Gasol, Robert Horry, Dwight Howard, Robin Lopez, Brian Shaw, Shawn Marion, Jason Richardson and Kevin Durant.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…