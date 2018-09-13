Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir wears bindi and saree to support transganders

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir recently visited the inauguration of seventh edition of Hijra Habba in New Delhi. In the event Gautam was spotted wearing saree and bindi to support the transgenders. Few days ago, Supreme Court passed a verdict on controversial sec 377 which criminalised the gay sex, the verdict was in the favour of transgenders.

Talking more about the event, it was held at a Delhi Mall and transgenders come together for the annual Hijra Habba, on Tuesday, it was organised by the HIV/AIDS Alliance India, the event, whose theme this year is Born This Way. The event was organised to empower transgenders through speeches and make them feel that they are united. Further, they tried to educate the people that they have got the talent in them to do the best for the country in all the respective fields.

Talking about Gautam, he stepped down from Delhi Dare Devils captaincy, during a press conference at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Ghambir said, “It was my decision. I haven’t contributed enough to the team. I had to take the responsibility being the leader of the ship. I feel it was the right time. Maybe I was too desperate to turn things around and that can backfire. It could be the reason. I just couldn’t handle the pressure and when you don’t do that, you have to own that up as a leader.”