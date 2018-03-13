Foreign squash coach resigns

New Delhi : India’s foreign coach Achraf El Karargui finally put in his papers on Monday, bringing a pre-mature end to his eventful tenure after developing serious differences with an “unprofessional” Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI).

Karargui, who is in Egypt, sent his resignation letter to Sports Authority of India (SAI) via email.

“Yes, we have received his resignation, which means he will not be travelling with the team to the Commonwealth Games. There is not much we can do about it,” a SAI official said.

TheAlexandria-based coach joined the Indian team in July 2016 and last year, his contract was extended till July 2019.