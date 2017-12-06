Footballers wear masks during training

New Delhi : Air pollution in the city is a cause of concern for not only the Sri Lankan cricketers but also for the footballers competing in the Indian Super League as they wore masks while training on Tuesday.

Delhi Dynamos take on Jamshedpur FC in their second home match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday and a couple of players were seen wearing masks during the home side’s training session.

During the ongoing second cricket Test at Feroz Shah Kotla between India and Sri Lanka, the visiting players complained of breathing problems due to smog and continued to wear anti-pollution masks on the field. Dynamos coach Miguel Angel Portugal confirmed that his players wore masks but said they will not use them during the match. “This pollution is a problem but it’s not solely for the players and me. It’s for the people of Delhi. We have been training with masks, so it is fine. The players will not be donning the masks on match day,” Portugal said at the pre-match press conference. “It is a home and away league and it (tomorrow) is our home match. So there is no question of not playing, we have to play here,” he added.