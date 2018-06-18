Free Press Journal
FIFA World Cup 2018: Updated points table after Sweden vs South Korea match

— By Brijesh Desai | Jun 18, 2018 07:50 pm
FIFA World Cup 2018FIFA World Cup 2018. Pic Courtesy: @TrophyTour/ Twitter

The FIFA World Cup 2018 fever is very much on as the tournament began on June 14 and will conclude with the grand finale on July 15 at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

As many as 32 teams are taking part in the mega event, divided into eight groups from A to H. Germany, Spain, Argentina, Brazil, France, Portugal and Spain are among the key contenders to lift the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The tournament has already seen certain interesting results. FPJ keeps you updated with the latest points table, and team rankings.

GROUP A


GROUP A TEAMS MP W D L GF GA +/- PTS
 Russia 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3
 Uruguay 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
 Egypt 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
 Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0 5 -5 0

 

GROUP B

GROUP B TEAMS MP W D L GF GA +/- PTS
 IR Iran 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
 Portugal 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 1
 Spain 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 1
 Morocco 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

 

GROUP C

GROUP C TEAMS MP W D L GF GA +/- PTS
 France 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
 Denmark 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
 Australia 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0
 Peru 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

 

GROUP D

GROUP D TEAMS MP W D L GF GA +/- PTS
 Croatia 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3
 Argentina 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
 Iceland 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
 Nigeria 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

 

GROUP E

GROUP E TEAMS MP W D L GF GA +/- PTS
 Serbia 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
 Brazil 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
 Switzerland 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
 Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

 

GROUP F

GROUP F TEAMS MP W D L GF GA +/- PTS
 Mexico 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
 Korea Republic 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
 Sweden 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
 Germany 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

 

GROUP G

GROUP G TEAMS MP W D L GF GA +/- PTS
 Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
 Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
 Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

 

GROUP H

GROUP H TEAMS MP W D L GF GA +/- PTS
 Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
 Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
 Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

