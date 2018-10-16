Floyd Mayweather responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s fighting challenge

Washington DC: A day after Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov challenged lightweight boxing champion Floyd Mayweather for a fight, the latter has responded by accepting the challenge. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Mayweather made his partners aware about the challenge and asked them to organise the bout.

“CBS, Showtime and MGM Grand get the checkbook out! Go to @leonardellerbe ‘s page to view Khabib Nurmagomedov challenging me. #CBS #SHOWTIME #MGMGRAND #MayweatherPromotions,” he wrote.

Earlier, Nurmagomedov’s promoter Leonard Ellerbe had posted an Instagram video in which the boxer could be seen challenging Mayweather saying that there could only be one king in the jungle. “Let’s go Floyd, we have to fight now. 50-0 versus 27-0, two guys (who) never lose. Let’s go, why not? Because in the jungle (there’s) only one king. Only one king… of course, I’m the king. Because, he cannot drop… McGregor but I dropped him easily. That’s why, let’s go,” he had said in the video.

Nurmagomedov had recently handed over a thumping defeat to the biggest name in the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Conor McGregor. Mayweather is undefeated in the 50 professional fights that he has fought so far while Nurmagomedov holds a 27-0 winning streak record.