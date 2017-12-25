Flashback 2017! Looking back at Indian cricket and its great ‘home run’

As 2017 is coming to a close, cricket in India once again hit the popularity chart and the past year was no different. Indian cricket was successful on and off the field and both men and women made name for themselves by performing in various matches and tournaments. Indian team hit new highs under the leadership of Virat Kohli, the men in blue enjoyed a year where most things went according to the plan and most goals were ticked.

Continuing the good run in home matches

India started the year, continuing with their long home season of 13 Tests and took on England for the three-match ODI series. All the one-day matches were high scoring and India discovered a player like Kedar Jadhav and won the rubber 2-1. Next, it was the turn of Bangladesh, who were playing their maiden Test in India and the hosts weren’t gracious enough and gave Bangla Tigers a proper hiding and got ready for the Australian challenge.

The matches against Australia have become iconic and this series was no different as visitors surprised the hosts in the first Test at Pune and won their first Test on Indian shores in 13 years. India were in danger of losing on their home patch, but like any great team, India stood up and won the series 2-1, with Kohli playing a negligible role as injury and loss form hampered the skipper. Team India ended their home season with 10-1 win/loss record {3-0 vs NZ, 4-0 vs England, 1-0 vs Ban, 2-1 vs Aus} out of 13 matches and consolidated their No 1 Test ranking. Indian Premier League (IPL) was being played for the 10th time and Mumbai Indians got the crown and it was business as usual with all the razzmatazz and cricketainment.

Year of Virat Kohli and Controversies

As India were gearing up for the ICC Champions Trophy, the story of discontent between head coach Anil Kumble and captain Kohli surfaced and suddenly all the focus was on why there is unrest within the team, and are coach and captain falling out? The situation didn’t change and Kumble resigned after India’s final loss vs Pakistan at The Oval citing untenable differences with the captain and Ravi Shastri made his comeback as India’s coach. India couldn’t win the ICC silverware, but had a very good year overall with winning every bilateral ODI series (21 wins in 29 matches) and remaining unbeaten in 11 Tests (seven wins in 11 matches); all Tests were played in India and Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli was undoubtedly the hero of 2017 with his mind-boggling performances as captain and batsman and the team created a legacy with many players cementing their place and all eyes will be on how India performs in Test cricket in 2018 in South Africa, Australia and England tours lined up to determine how far the team has come and there will be pressure after India’s solid and consistent run of form in 2017. BCCI, like 2016, is still stuck with the implementation of Lodha reforms and 2017 saw Supreme Court removing incumbent president and secretary Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke from their positions respectively for failing to get in line with the recommendations.

International cricket is crying out for a context and India is a big brand in every part of the world. The year 2017 saw India solidify its position on and off the table and fans would hope that team continues to entertain and win matches. In a nutshell 2017 was a year for the Indian team to say job well done.