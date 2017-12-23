Flashback 2017: How the Indian women’s cricket team made the country proud

The Indian women’s cricket team exceeded all expectations at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 held in England this year by reaching the final of the tournament and came excruciatingly close to winning the Cup, before finishing second best to hosts England. India’s campaign had many stars at different stages of the tournament. From Punam Raut, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma to skipper Mithali Raj, everyone in the team played a crucial part in taking the team to the finals.

Facing the hosts was never going to be easy but sometimes it looked like this Indian team can get maximum out of the match. Undoubtedly, this was the most-watched final in the history of women’s cricket. It wasn’t just a final where people only watch, and analysing the match. The whole nation participated in the run-up to the big final, the emotions came along with it and the heartbreak if you were the Indian supporter. The team played out of their skins, showed grit and proudly made it to the World Cup finals.

The game had made an impact not only for the Indian audience but globally. But the fact that Indian women playing the finals in a World Cup with a large number of capacity at Lords’ got the pulse of the nation. Being a world champions is a big tag and a milestone achievement. Then you don’t need to remind people about yourself and the team’s achievement. The women may have lost out to the hosts in the finals, but their gritty outings certainly exceeded expectations and won the hearts of millions across the nation.

But this wasn’t the first time that Indian women’s team played in the final of a World Cup. It was in 2005 in South Africa. It was the last time we played under the banner of the International Women’s Cricket Council (IWCC). The International Cricket Council (ICC) took over the women’s game after that. Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami are the only remaining from that team. And this 2017 side has a better experience than the 2005 side as it was the first final for the Indian women’s side since then. The Indian women’s team had overcome the teams from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia in straight wins on their way to the final. The team faced a do-or-die situation against New Zealand. But the team survived and in the semis, defending champions Australia ran into Harmanpreet Kaur. Seeing the Punjabi kudi smashing 100 was just a treat. Harmanpreet played a crucial knock of 171 not out in 115 balls.

Meanwhile, for sheer numbers and the passion for the game that exists in the subcontinent, India always has and will continue to play a big part in ICC’s efforts to promote the women’s game. And thus, Mithali Raj and co’s unimaginable game of cricket in the Women’s World Cup, is undoubtedly a glorious year for Indian women’s cricket.