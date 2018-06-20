FIFA World Cup: Pakistani singer Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch teams up with Jason Derulo for World Cup anthem

Islamabad: Pakistani singer-songwriter Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch has collaborated with American pop star Jason Derulo for this year’s World Cup anthem. Titled ‘Colours’, the song aims is to promote the concept of unity.

The video also features Pakistan’s woman’s soccer captain, Hajra Khan and men’s soccer team captain Kaleemullah Khan. QB, also known as the Humsafar Girl, took to social media to share the video.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is currently ongoing in Russia and will end with the final match on July 15.